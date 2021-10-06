Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir: The road from Haft Chinar Chowk to Jehangir Chowk, where Bindroo's medical store is located, will be named Shaheed Makhan Lal Bindroo Road, Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) Mayor Junaid Azim Mattu said on Wednesday.

Makhan Lal Bindroo, the owner of Bindroo Medicate, was shot dead by terrorists on Tuesday near Iqbal Park in Srinagar.

Junaid Azim Mattu met with the family of Bindroo. In a tweet, he said: “With family of Shaheed Makhan Lal Bindroo Sahab at the cremation ground at Karan Nagar. Conveyed to them Srinagar’s gratitude for decades of selfless service to the society by Bindroo Sahab and assured them we would honour his name, his contributions and his memory."

Speaking to media, Makhan Lal's daughter Shraddha Bindroo said that her father was an awesome person who served Kashmir and Kashmiriyat. “His body is gone but his spirit is still alive. Person responsible for the crime has opened doors of hell for himself," she said.

Condemning the killing of Bindroo, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti said, "Condemn the killing of Shri ML Bindroo who chose to stay back in Kashmir even during the peak of insurgency. Such acts of violence have no place in our society. May his family find the strength to deal with this loss."

National Conference chief Dr Farooq Abdullah also visited the family of Bindroo. “Dr Farooq, Omar Abdullah unreservedly condemn the brutal and dastardly killing of three civilians. Party rank and file stand in solidarity with those who lost their lives ones and pray for strength to bereaved families at this difficult time," the party said.

