Srinagar weather forces airlines to cancel multiple flights, leaving passengers in fury at Jammu Airport | Watch

Jammu & Kashmir weather: Chaos ensued at the Jammu airport after multiple flights were cancelled due to bad weather in Srinagar. Connecting flights from Srinagar to other places were also delayed or cancelled.

Alternative connecting flights are being arranged for passengers affected by the cancelled flights, reported ANI.

IndiGo airline officials were seen trying to calm passengers down, after several flyers entered into heated arguments with the officials.

Jammu Kashmir weather: Kargil on red alert On Saturday, April 19, Srinagar recorded a maximum temperature of 12.2°C, which is 8.6°C more from normal temperatures for the region this time, stated the India Meteorological Department.

The Met Dept also issued a red alert for Kargil and surrounding areas amid ongoing severe weather conditions, including heavy rain and snowfall.

Jammu and Kashmir's weather as of 10:19pm, Saturday, April 19

According to the latest bulletin from the Met department in Leh, Kargil and Khalsi are currently experiencing heavy rainfall. Meanwhile, regions such as Zojila, Drass, and Zanskar experienced fresh snowfall. The rest of Ladakh remains under dense cloud cover, with visibility and travel expected to be impacted.

The unseasonal weather also triggered a cold wave, with early summer snowfall gripping the region and disrupting normal life, as per reports.

IndiGo issues travel advisory Budget carrier IndiGo also issued a travel advisory following the unfavourable weather conditions in Srinagar.

Jammu & Kashmir weather forecast According to the Meteorological Centre in Srinagar, the region is likely to experience heavy rain and snowfall over higher elevations, along with thunderstorms, lightning, and strong gusty winds—particularly between April 19 and April 20. Conditions are expected to gradually improve by April 21, with more stable weather anticipated from April 22 onwards.

Thunderstorms accompanied by gusty winds are expected to continue through late Sunday evening, stated the IMD's latest release. The weather observatory also warned of localised flooding, landslides, and potential disruption to transport routes.