Srinagar-Leh national highway reopens for vehicular traffic

Srinagar-Leh highway has been reopened for vehicular traffic on Sunday after remaining closed for two months.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Jammu and Kashmir government had announced that the Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh would officially open the road for traffic movement today.

Jammu and Kashmir: Srinagar-Leh highway has been reopened for vehicular traffic after about two months. pic.twitter.com/dAg6992Xq4 — ANI (@ANI) February 28, 2021

Kashmir Divisional Commissioner P K Pole convened a meeting to review the status of Srinagar-Sonamarg-Gumri (SSG) road on Wednesday. Ladakh Divisional Commissioner Saugat Biswas joined the meeting through video conferencing.

During the meeting, it was given out that the road stands cleared for one-way traffic but based on a weather advisory, the road shall be opened for civilian traffic from February 28, they said. It was also mentioned that several advisories need to be issued in view of the slippery road condition and avalanche warnings.

The Kashmir divisional commissioner had said both advisories shall be put in place to prevent any exigency while there shall be proper timing to allow movement of vehicles from Sonamarg and Minamarg. The cut-off time for vehicles from Sonamarg side shall be 10 am and from Minamarg, the cut-off time for vehicles has been proposed as 11 am.

To ensure mobile connectivity for travellers along the highway in case of any emergency, the divisional commissioner directed the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) to provide logistic support to BSNL and Reliance Jio networks to resume cellular connectivity.

He also directed the Chief Engineer, BRO to provide different kinds of assistance including accommodation, food, petrol, etc to the travellers during emergency along the highway.

The divisional commissioner directed for close coordination among the Deputy SPs and Collectors on both sides of the pass to ensure hassle-free movement of vehicles.

(With inputs from agencies)

