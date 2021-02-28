Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Srinagar-Leh national highway reopens for vehicular traffic
Srinagar-Leh national highway reopens for vehicular traffic

Srinagar-Leh national highway reopens for vehicular traffic

1 min read . 05:45 PM IST Staff Writer

  • Kashmir Divisional Commissioner P K Pole convened a meeting to review the status of Srinagar-Sonamarg-Gumri road on Wednesday
  • During the meeting, it was given out that the road stands cleared for one-way traffic but based on a weather advisory

Srinagar-Leh highway has been reopened for vehicular traffic on Sunday after remaining closed for two months.

Srinagar-Leh highway has been reopened for vehicular traffic on Sunday after remaining closed for two months.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Jammu and Kashmir government had announced that the Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh would officially open the road for traffic movement today.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

German states call for unused AstraZeneca vaccine to be given to younger people

1 min read . 05:53 PM IST

How idled car factories super-charged a push for U.S. chip subsidies

3 min read . 05:52 PM IST

India's coal import drops 12 % to 181 MT in Apr-Jan

1 min read . 05:49 PM IST

Protests held against Noida Metro's 'fast trains' skipping stations

3 min read . 05:42 PM IST

Earlier on Wednesday, the Jammu and Kashmir government had announced that the Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh would officially open the road for traffic movement today.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

German states call for unused AstraZeneca vaccine to be given to younger people

1 min read . 05:53 PM IST

How idled car factories super-charged a push for U.S. chip subsidies

3 min read . 05:52 PM IST

India's coal import drops 12 % to 181 MT in Apr-Jan

1 min read . 05:49 PM IST

Protests held against Noida Metro's 'fast trains' skipping stations

3 min read . 05:42 PM IST
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Kashmir Divisional Commissioner P K Pole convened a meeting to review the status of Srinagar-Sonamarg-Gumri (SSG) road on Wednesday. Ladakh Divisional Commissioner Saugat Biswas joined the meeting through video conferencing.

During the meeting, it was given out that the road stands cleared for one-way traffic but based on a weather advisory, the road shall be opened for civilian traffic from February 28, they said. It was also mentioned that several advisories need to be issued in view of the slippery road condition and avalanche warnings.

The Kashmir divisional commissioner had said both advisories shall be put in place to prevent any exigency while there shall be proper timing to allow movement of vehicles from Sonamarg and Minamarg. The cut-off time for vehicles from Sonamarg side shall be 10 am and from Minamarg, the cut-off time for vehicles has been proposed as 11 am.

To ensure mobile connectivity for travellers along the highway in case of any emergency, the divisional commissioner directed the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) to provide logistic support to BSNL and Reliance Jio networks to resume cellular connectivity.

TRENDING STORIES See All

He also directed the Chief Engineer, BRO to provide different kinds of assistance including accommodation, food, petrol, etc to the travellers during emergency along the highway.

The divisional commissioner directed for close coordination among the Deputy SPs and Collectors on both sides of the pass to ensure hassle-free movement of vehicles.

(With inputs from agencies)

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.