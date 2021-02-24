Srinagar-Leh national highway to be reopened for traffic on Sunday

The Srinagar-Leh national highway will be reopened for vehicular traffic movement from this Sunday, a Jammu and Kashmir government official informed. The road will be officially opened by the Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh on that day.

Earlier in the day, Kashmir Divisional Commissioner P K Pole conducted a meeting to review the status of the Srinagar-Sonamarg-Gumri (SSG) road scheduled to be thrown open for civilian traffic from February 28, the official informed. Ladakh Divisional Commissioner Saugat Biswas also attended the meeting through video conferencing.

During the meeting, it was given out that the road stands cleared for one-way traffic but the road shall be opened for civilian traffic from February 28 based on a weather advisory.

Several advisories need to be issued in view of the slippery road condition and avalanche warnings, including allowing the plying of vehicles with chains for both HMVs and LMVs and one-way traffic at Zojila pass to avoid accidents, official informed.

The Kashmir divisional commissioner said both advisories shall be put in place to prevent any exigency while there shall be proper timing to allow movement of vehicles from Sonamarg and Minamarg.

The cut-off time for vehicles from Sonamarg side shall be 10 am and from Minamarg, the cut-off time for vehicles has been proposed as 11 am, he added.

To ensure mobile connectivity for travellers along the highway in case of any emergency, the divisional commissioner directed the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) to provide logistic support to BSNL and Reliance Jio networks to resume cellular connectivity.

He also directed the Chief Engineer, BRO to provide different kinds of assistance including accommodation, food, petrol, etc to the travellers during emergency along the highway.

The divisional commissioner directed for close coordination among the Deputy SPs and Collectors on both sides of the pass to ensure hassle-free movement of vehicles.

(With inputs from agencies)

