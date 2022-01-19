Bengaluru: Sriram Nadathur, son of Infosys Ltd co-founder NS Raghavan and CEO at Nadathur UK Ltd has sold a residential property for ₹11.6 crore in Bengaluru’s Koramangala locality, according to documents accessed by Zapkey, which aggregates publicly available property registration data.

The 9480 sq ft property in 3rd block Koramangala has been sold to Urja Partners. The sale deed was signed on 13 January. Koramangala is often referred to as a billionaires’ boulevard in Bengaluru. Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani, Dr Devi Shetyy of Narayana Health, Flipkart founders Sachin and Binny Bansal among many other prominent individuals own properties in Koramangala.

“Koramangala is a much-sought after residential location in Bengaluru and has seen a few deals in the recent past," said Sandeep Reddy, co-founder, Zapkey.

The Nadathur family runs a private investment firm Nadathur Estates Pvt Ltd that was founded by Raghavan. It makes entrepreneur, family and social-centric investments.

Sriram Nadathur didn’t respond to an email query.

Another Infosys co-founder, Kris Gopalkrishnan’s SGK Investment Trust, last year bought two apartments in 3rd Block Koramangala for ₹76 crore.

In 2021, Quess Corp executive chairman Ajit Isaac also bought a bungalow for about ₹52 crore in Koramangala in one of the most expensive deals in the city.

