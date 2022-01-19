Sriram Nadathur sells Bengaluru residential property for 11.6 crore

The 9480 sq ft property in 3rd block Koramangala has been sold to Urja Partners. The sale deed was signed on 13 January. Koramangala is often referred to as a billionaires’ boulevard in Bengaluru. Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani, Dr Devi Shetyy of Narayana Health, Flipkart founders Sachin and Binny Bansal among many other prominent individuals own properties in Koramangala.