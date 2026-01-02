SRK a ‘traitor’: Hindu seer slams Shah Rukh Khan over KKR signing Bangladeshi cricketer Mustafizur Rahman for IPL 2026

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is making headlines since his Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) franchise signed Bangladeshi pacer Mustafizur Rahman for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. Hindu seer Jagadguru Rambhadracharya slammed SRK and called him traitor over the recent IPL deal.

Jagadguru Rambhadracharya in an interview with PTI said, “His (Shah Rukh’s) approach has always been as that of a traitor.” Pointing to atrocities on Hindus in the neighbouring country, Jagadguru Rambhadracharya called this move of the 60-year-old Bollywood icon anti-national and said, “It is unfortunate (Shah Rukh Khan took Bangladeshi cricketer in KKR for IPL 2026), but he will do so because he is considered a hero.”

Insisting that Shah Rukh Khan’s stance has consistently been at odds with the nation, he added, "His character has always been questionable and anti-national.”

The inclusion of 30-year-old left-arm fast-medium bowler in KKR squad met with criticism from several spiritual gurus and the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP). However, Congress MP Manickam Tagore strongly condemned the 'traitor' remarks and called the statement an "attack on India's pluralism."

The Virudhunagar MP targeted the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and urged it to stop "poisoning society". In a post on X, Manickam Tagore on Thursday said, "Calling Superstar Shah Rukh Khan a 'traitor' is an attack on India's pluralism. Hate cannot define nationalism. RSS must stop poisoning society."

View full Image Congress MP Manickam Tagore strongly condemns 'traitor' remarks.

Shah Rukh Khan faces backlash over KKR signing Bangladeshi pacer Hindu spiritual leader Devkinandan Thakur was one of the first to question KKR’s decision. The calls for traitor ensued after BJP leader Sangeet Som labelled SRK a "traitor" over the IPL deal. Asserting that Shah Rukh Khan’s latest deal is in conflict with national interest, Sangeet Som further lashed out at the Bollywood star for investing money in players from a country he claimed was “working against India.”

"The way Hindus are being persecuted in Bangladesh, women and girls are being raped, their homes are being burned, and anti-India slogans are being chanted there. Despite all this, traitors like Shah Rukh Khan, I'm calling him a traitor because everything he has is given by India, given by the people of India, but where do they invest this money? They invest it in players from a country that is working against India," ANI quoted Sangeet Som as saying.