As usual, Shah Rukh Khan's replies were at their wittiest best.
Shah Rukh Khan came for a quick Ask Me Anything (AMA) session on Twitter to interact with his fans on January 28. And, as usual, his replies were at their wittiest best.
When a user, apparently a Salman Khan fan, told SRK that - even though Pathaan turned out to be a hit - he won't be able to compete with Bhai in the Box Office war. SRK replied, “Salman bhai is…woh kya kehte hain aaj kal…young log…haan….GOAT. ( greatest of all time )."
One user shared a picture of himself, wearing a t-shirt that has Shah Rukh's Pathaan avatar. He wrote that he was going to watch Pathaan for the third time while wearing that dress and asked if it was suiting him. SRK said, “The t shirt has a very handsome guy in it and ON it!! Wah."
SRK's reply was intriguing when someone asked how he was feeling by lookingat Pathaan numbers. King Khan replied, “Bhai numbers phone ke hote hain…hum toh khushi ginte hain…"
Shah Rukh Khan's "Pathaan" took its total worldwide gross collection to ₹313 crore as the film continued to perform outstandingly at the ticket window.
According to Yash Raj Films (YRF), the SRK-Deepika Padukone starrer raised ₹38 crore nett in Hindi format, while dubbed formats earned ₹1.25 crore nett on the third day. "Pathaan" was also released in Tamil and Telugu on January 25.
"The total India collection on day three was ₹39.25 crore nett ( ₹47 crore gross). Meanwhile, overseas collection was also astronomical as it collected ₹43 crore gross. The total worldwide collection on day three was an insane ₹90 crore worldwide gross box office," the studio said in a press note.
"Pathaan", which is Shah Rukh's first big screen release in over four years, had raised ₹106 crore globally on its opening day, followed by ₹113.6 crore on day two.
The total India gross box office collection after three days stands at ₹201 crore gross and total overseas collection is at ₹112 crore gross.
(With agency inputs)
