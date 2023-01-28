Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / News / India /  SRK calls Salman Khan GOAT: Check Shah Rukh Khan’s wittiest replies to fans on Twitter

SRK calls Salman Khan GOAT: Check Shah Rukh Khan’s wittiest replies to fans on Twitter

2 min read . 04:22 PM ISTSounak Mukhopadhyay
Kolkata: Fans of Bollywood star actor Shah Rukh Khan offer cake to the actor through his photograph as they celebrate the release of his movie 'Pathaan', in Kolkata, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023. (PTI Photo)

As usual, Shah Rukh Khan's replies were at their wittiest best.

Shah Rukh Khan came for a quick Ask Me Anything (AMA) session on Twitter to interact with his fans on January 28. And, as usual, his replies were at their wittiest best. 

When a user, apparently a Salman Khan fan, told SRK that - even though Pathaan turned out to be a hit - he won't be able to compete with Bhai in the Box Office war. SRK replied, “Salman bhai is…woh kya kehte hain aaj kal…young log…haan….GOAT. ( greatest of all time )." 

One user shared a picture of himself, wearing a t-shirt that has Shah Rukh's Pathaan avatar.  He wrote that he was going to watch Pathaan for the third time while wearing that dress and asked if it was suiting him. SRK said, “The t shirt has a very handsome guy in it and ON it!! Wah."

SRK's reply was intriguing when someone asked how he was feeling by lookingat Pathaan numbers. King Khan replied, “Bhai numbers phone ke hote hain…hum toh khushi ginte hain…"

View Full Image
Shah Rukh Khan's Ask Me Anything (AMA) session on January 28.
Click on the image to enlarge
View Full Image
Shah Rukh Khan's Ask Me Anything (AMA) session on January 28.
Click on the image to enlarge
View Full Image
Shah Rukh Khan's Ask Me Anything (AMA) session on January 28.
Click on the image to enlarge
View Full Image
Shah Rukh Khan's Ask Me Anything (AMA) session on January 28.
Click on the image to enlarge
View Full Image
Shah Rukh Khan's Ask Me Anything (AMA) session on January 28.
Click on the image to enlarge
View Full Image
Shah Rukh Khan's Ask Me Anything (AMA) session on January 28.
Click on the image to enlarge
View Full Image
Shah Rukh Khan's Ask Me Anything (AMA) session on January 28.
Click on the image to enlarge
View Full Image
Shah Rukh Khan's Ask Me Anything (AMA) session on January 28.
Click on the image to enlarge

Shah Rukh Khan's "Pathaan" took its total worldwide gross collection to 313 crore as the film continued to perform outstandingly at the ticket window.

According to Yash Raj Films (YRF), the SRK-Deepika Padukone starrer raised 38 crore nett in Hindi format, while dubbed formats earned 1.25 crore nett on the third day. "Pathaan" was also released in Tamil and Telugu on January 25.

"The total India collection on day three was 39.25 crore nett ( 47 crore gross). Meanwhile, overseas collection was also astronomical as it collected 43 crore gross. The total worldwide collection on day three was an insane 90 crore worldwide gross box office," the studio said in a press note.

"Pathaan", which is Shah Rukh's first big screen release in over four years, had raised 106 crore globally on its opening day, followed by 113.6 crore on day two.

The total India gross box office collection after three days stands at 201 crore gross and total overseas collection is at 112 crore gross.

(With agency inputs)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and social media. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
