Shah Rukh Khan's film 'Jawan' is expected to break opening-day pre-sales record in Bollywood. 06 Sep 2023
Shah Rukh Khan's film ‘Jawan’ is expected to break opening-day pre-sales record in Bollywood.
Amid a feverish anticipation for Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming film Jawan, the Indian film industry is buzzing with forecasts regarding its expected Box Office performance. The global advance booking for the film is closing in on a staggering ₹45 crore, as per Sacnilk. Jawan has become only the second Bollywood film to surpass the one-million mark in advance ticket sales.