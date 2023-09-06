Amid a feverish anticipation for Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming film Jawan, the Indian film industry is buzzing with forecasts regarding its expected Box Office performance. The global advance booking for the film is closing in on a staggering ₹45 crore, as per Sacnilk. Jawan has become only the second Bollywood film to surpass the one-million mark in advance ticket sales. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Shah Rukh Khan's previous film Pathaan was the first, selling 1.08 million tickets on its opening day. With over 20 hours still to go before Jawan's first screening, the film has already moved more than a million tickets. It's poised to potentially eclipse Pathaan, setting a new record for the highest opening-day pre-sales in Bollywood history, as per Sacnilk.

Girish Johar, a well-known producer and film business analyst, anticipates that the movie could garner around ₹100 crore globally on its opening day.

"I am expecting a ₹100-crore global gross on day one. I am expecting around ₹40 crore of that from overseas markets and ₹60 crore in the domestic markets. It should be a comfortable opening. The opening is going to cross the opening figures of Pathaan for sure," the Hindustan Times quoted Johar as saying.

According to Johar, it might surpass the opening day numbers of Pathaan, an all-time blockbuster, in the domestic arena alone. He suggests that the film could pull in as much as ₹60 crore across India, taking into account all languages. By the end of the weekend, Johar envisions the global tally reaching ₹300 crore.

Sanjeev Kumar Bijli, the Executive Director of PVR INOX Ltd, offered a slightly conservative estimate. He predicts an all-India box office collection of ₹65 crore on the film's opening day. Based on ticket bookings at PVR INOX, Bijli expects the weekend collections to be in the ballpark of ₹230 crore, as per HT.

Jawan: Early morning shows Meanwhile, Kolkata and Jaipur cinemas are going the extra mile to meet audience demand. Amit Sharma, MD of Miraj Entertainment Ltd, has announced special early morning shows at 5 AM in Kolkata and 6 AM in Jaipur. Miraj Cinemas in Mumbai will also host a 6 AM screening. As per Sharma, Miraj Cinemas has sold an impressive 28,000 tickets for the film's inaugural day.

Big-screen venues are not the only ones gearing up for an enthusiastic turnout. Mumbai's Gaeity-Galaxy theatres and several single-screen theatres are slated to begin showings as early as 5 AM. Tier-2 cities like Jalgaon, Surat, Rajkot, Indore, Jaipur and Vadodara will also host early morning shows.