SRK's bungalow protest: Mumbai police heightens security outside Mannat. Here's what happened2 min read 27 Aug 2023, 02:57 PM IST
Protesters outside SRK's house demand end to celebrity endorsement of online gaming apps, claiming they mislead the youth.
The Mumbai police heightened security outside Shah Rukh Khan's bungalow Mannat after protestors gathered outside his residence on 26 August. As per media reports, group of people were protesting over the superstar's endorsment for online gaming apps. Around four to five people from Untouch Youth Foundation were detained by the police on 27 August, a report by Free Press Journal said.