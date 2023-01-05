SRK’s Pathaan: Bajrang Dal vandalises Ahmedabad mall, faces backlash on social media2 min read . 10:38 AM IST
Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan: Bajrang Dal vandalised an Ahmedabad mall and tore down posters.
The controversy-plagued Shah Rukh Khan film Pathaan, which has been in the news since its song "Besharam Rang" was released, is making headlines once more, but this time from Ahmedabad.
On December 4, as the movie was being promoted, Bajrang Dal members caused a commotion at Alpha One Mall in Ahmedabad's Vastrapur. During their demonstration, the members of Bajrang Dal - a component of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) - tore down posters of Shah Rukh Khan and his co-stars.
The demonstrators have also warned the mall management that, if the movie is released, they will launch an even more vehement demonstration. In a video, the demonstrators can be seen destroying mall property. Protesters could be seen yelling slogans, torn posters, and giant cutouts of Pathaan actors in a video that the VHP released.
When a video of the demonstration was shared by ANI, it received backlash from Twitter users. Some people wondered if Bajrang Dal would break people’s TVs over OTT viewing. Some demanded that the workers who had been involved in the vandalism should be arrested and penalised.
“I have zero interest in this movie. But, this hooliganism by bajrang dal is despicable," one user wrote while another said that - whereas he was never interested in Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan - he would watch it for sure after this.
“This is so wrong… Actually people praise Shahrukh on international levels but in India he is struggling to release movie… He isn’t forcing u to watch…But u r forcing people not to watch… it’s ridiculous…" wrote one Twitter user.
“Kuch bhi karlo SRK na hi jhukega na hi darega woh 90s mai mafia se nahi dara yeh bache kya cheez Delhi ka launda hai (Do whatever you can but SRK won’t give in or get scared. Even the 90s mafia could not scare him, so these kids won’t matter much. He’s a Delhi boy," one user wrote.
“These guys seriously need some work; unemployment is a major cause for such activities of vandalism and ruckus, because they have plenty of free time & free data," another Twitter user wrote.
Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in a cameo appearance in Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva, which was also under fire during its release. Khan’s last movie as the protagonist, Fan, came in 2018. Pathaan is scheduled to release in theatres on January 25.
