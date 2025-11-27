SRK's Red Chillies hits back at Sameer Wankhede over B***ds of Bollywood case: ‘Official cannot be that thin-skinned'

Sameer Wankhede's defamation suit against Shah Rukh Khan's production house stems from the 2021 Cordelia cruise case, when Aryan Khan made headlines after being linked to a high-profile drug bust during a rave party on board the Goa-bound Cordelia Empress cruise ship.

Livemint, Written By Shiladitya Ray
Published27 Nov 2025, 12:12 PM IST
Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan speaks to the gathering during the Global Peace Honours 2025, in Mumbai, Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025. Image for representational purposes.
Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan speaks to the gathering during the Global Peace Honours 2025, in Mumbai, Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025. Image for representational purposes.(PTI)

Bollywood icon Shah Rukh Khan's production house Red Chillies Entertainment, on Wednesday, defended itself in the defamation case filed by Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer Sameer Wankhede over the Aryan Khan-directed web series The Ba***ds of Bollywood.

Acknowledging that the show draws inspiration from overzealous officers, Red Chillies' counsel, senior advocate Neeraj Kishan Kaul, argued in the Delhi High Court that the web series does not depict or directly reference the Cordelia cruise case, which triggered the defamation lawsuit.

“Can satire and fiction co-exist? There is no law that it cannot co-exist. I may be partly inspired by real persons and stories yet there can be disclaimers, no problem with two existing together. Where is the ill-will or malice? This is about a success story in a Bollywood party,” Kaul said, reported Hindustan Times.

Also Read | Away from Bollywood, Dharmendra spent his last days in farmhouse | Watch

"We are not looking at people who are sensitive; hurt is not ground for malice. Can you pick a stray instance, a passage here or there? The series is about 20 different issues. We do not show a documentary on the Cordelia cruise incident. I am inspired by overzealous officers. That is far from saying that this is the Cordelia cruise story," the Red Chillies Entertainment counsel added.

“You cannot say that the person depicting ills in Bollywood cannot show overzealous officers. I cannot be responsible for what other people say… I am fully entitled to depict issues ailing Bollywood. Even if I am to project someone, a public official cannot be that thin-skinned,” Kaul further added, arguing for Red Chillies.

The Delhi HC is slated to hear arguments on behalf of Netflix on Thursday.

Also Read | Jai, Veeru, and the bike that remains timeless: How IFFIs display became silent memorial to Bollywood legend Dharmendra

The defamation suit

Sameer Wankhede's defamation suit against SRK's production house stems from the 2021 Cordelia cruise case, when Aryan Khan made headlines after his name got involved in a high-profile drug bust during a rave party on board the Goa-bound Cordelia Empress cruise ship.

The young Bollywood filmmaker was subsequently arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and was imprisoned, spending three weeks in jail prior to his release.

Aryan was later given a clean chit in the case.

After the release of the web series, Wankhede filed a defamation case, alleging that the show mocked him and contained "false, malicious, and defamatory content" aimed at damaging the IRS officer's reputation.

Shah Rukh Khan
Get Latest real-time updates

Stay updated with the latest Trending, India , World and US news.

Business NewsNewsIndiaSRK's Red Chillies hits back at Sameer Wankhede over B***ds of Bollywood case: ‘Official cannot be that thin-skinned'
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.