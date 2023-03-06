S.S. Dubey takes charge as new Controller General of Accounts

Prior to that, Dubey has served as Chief Controller of Accounts in Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs, Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion etc. and as Controller/Deputy Controller of Accounts in Ministry of Environment & Forest, Ministry of External Affairs, Department of Revenue, Department of Supply etc. and was in-charge of budgeting, accounting, payment, internal audit etc. He also served as Financial Advisor & Chief Accounts Officer in Bank Note Press, Dewas.

