SS Rajamouli booked? Varanasi movie director's 'God' comment triggers police complaint

Movie director SS Rajamouli has found himself embroiled in controversy after the Rashtriya Vanara Sena filed a complaint against him at the Saroornagar Police Station, accusing him of making derogatory remarks about Lord Hanuman during the first glimpse reveal of his upcoming film Varanasi, starring Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and Prithviraj Sukumaran.

The event was held at Ramoji Film City, and was attended by over 50,000 fans and industry members.

What did Rajamouli say? “I don’t have much faith in gods. This is an emotional moment for me. I don’t believe in God. My dad came and said Lord Hanuman will take care of things for me. After the glitch happened, I raised my voice at him, saying, ‘Is this how he leads me?’ My wife is a big admirer of Hanuman. She treats the God like her friend and talks to him. I expressed my anger at her too, saying, ‘Is this how he does things?’” Rajamouli had said.

Why the complaint against Rajamouli? Rashtriya Vanarasena organisation claimed Rajamouli's comments hurt the sentiments of Hindus and raised alarm over what it called a growing pattern of disrespect toward Hindu deities in the film industry.

Following the Varanasi event, organisations including Vanarasena and Gow Rakshak Sangh submitted a written complaint to the Saroor Nagar Police Inspector, accusing Rajamouli of “intentionally insulting Hindu deities” and delivering remarks “with the intention of provoking religious hatred," mentioned a report by India Today.