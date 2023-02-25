SS Rajamouli's RRR wins 'Best International Film' award at HCA
Before bagging the 'Best International Film' award, 'RRR' won three awards at HCA - 'Best Action Film', 'Best Stunts', and 'Best Original Song'.
SS Rajamouli's directorial, ‘RRR’ has bagged the ‘Best International Film’ award at the Hollywood Critics Association Film Awards. The film director Rajamouli and actor Ram Charan accepted the award with joy and pride. It has also won three more awards at the HCA film awards.
