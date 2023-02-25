SS Rajamouli's directorial, ‘RRR’ has bagged the ‘Best International Film’ award at the Hollywood Critics Association Film Awards. The film director Rajamouli and actor Ram Charan accepted the award with joy and pride. It has also won three more awards at the HCA film awards.

After receiving the award, Ram Charan expressed his happiness and said, "I didn't expect to come up (on the) stage because I was told by my director to accompany him, so...thank you so much for giving us all this love, it's just a great response, so we're going to come back with better films and entertain you all. Thank you so much, thank you HCA!"

Rajamouli dedicated the award to the Indian filmmakers and said, "Aaah! The best International film...again to all my fellow filmmakers in India, it is for all of us to believe we can truly make International films! Thank you HCA for that...it means a lot. Thank you very much...a lot. Jai Hind!"

Before bagging the 'Best International Film' award, 'RRR' won three awards at HCA - 'Best Action Film', 'Best Stunts', and 'Best Original Song'.

With the win, fans have all their hopes pinned on an Oscar. Team 'RRR' is currently in Los Angeles and will be attending the Oscars on March 12. 'RRR' song 'Naatu Naatu has been nominated for the Oscars in 'Original Song' category, ANI reported.

In January this year, 'Naatu Naatu' won the Golden Globes in the 'Best Original Song' category. The song was nominated alongside Taylor Swift's 'Carolina' from 'Where The Crawdads Sing', 'Ciao Papa' from 'Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio', Lady Gaga's 'Hold My Hand' from 'Top Gun: Maverick' and Rihanna's 'Lift Me Up' from 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'.

Around five days later, 'RRR' bagged two more awards at the 28th edition of the Critics Choice Awards.'RRR' starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan bagged the Critics' Choice Award for Best Song for its track 'Naatu Naatu'. It also picked up the 'Critics' choice award for 'Best Foreign language film' in a ceremony held in Los Angeles.

RRR is a fictional story based on the lives of two Telugu freedom fighters, Alluri Seetharama Raju and Komaram Bheem. Ram Charan and Jr NTR played lead roles, respectively. The film collected over ₹1,200 crore worldwide. Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn and Shriya Saran also starred in the film.

This lyrical composition of 'Naatu Naatu' by MM Keeravani, high energy rendition by singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava, unique choreography by Prem Rakshith, and lyrics by Chandrabose are all the elements that make this 'RRR' mass anthem a perfect dance craze.