SSC CGL 2022 exam's registration process to end on Oct 8, know all details here

SSC CGL 2022 exam's registration process to end on Oct 8, know all details here1 min read . 05:39 PM IST
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC)'s registration process for the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) exam 2022 will conclude on 8 October. All the interested candidates can apply for the exam on the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in
Though the application process ends on 8 October, the editing window will remain open on 12 and 13 October, 2022. The SSC CGL Tier-I (Computer Based Examination) is tentatively scheduled to be conducted in December 2022.
For all category candidates except women/SC/ST/PwD/ESM, the application fee is ₹100. The last date to submit the online application fee is October 9, 2022.
The CGL 2022 exam will be conducted for filling up of various Group ‘B’ and Group ‘C’ posts. The SSC has made it clear that there will be no extension in the last date of registration.
1) Open the official website ssc.nic.in
2) Click on the registration link for CGL
3) Login to the portal and apply for the desired post
4) Upload the documents and pay fees
5) Submit the application form
Meanwhile, DMK leader Kanimozhi has raised objections over the language options availability in the SSC CGL exam. She has asked why regional languages have not been included to fill the application forms or participate in the tests in the central government exam.
