SSC CGL 2022 registration ends today
Interested applicants are requested to submit their forms on ssc.nic.in by today itself.
Registrations for the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) examination 2022 will be closed by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Saturday. Interested applicants can submit their forms on ssc.nic.in by today itself. The commission had previously said no extension in the application deadline will be given under any circumstances.