OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  SSC CGL 2022 registration ends today. Here's all you need to know
Listen to this article

Registrations for the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) examination 2022 will be closed by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Saturday. Interested applicants can submit their forms on ssc.nic.in by today itself. The commission had previously said no extension in the application deadline will be given under any circumstances. 

Here's all you need to know:

  • The editing window for those who submit their forms by the deadline will open from October 12 to 13, 2022.
  • SSC CGL Tier-I (Computer Based Examination) is tentatively scheduled for December 2022. Detailed date sheet is awaited.
  • The application fee for the exam is 100 for all categories except for women/SC/ST/PwD/ESM.
  • The Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2022 will be conducted for filling up of various Group ‘B’ and Group ‘C’ posts.

Preference for various posts and departments will be taken from candidates during option entry, which will take place before final results. “A candidate will not be considered for a Post and Ministry/ Department/ Organization, if he has not indicated his preference for it," the commission said.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Recommended For You

Trending Stocks

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout