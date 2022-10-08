Registrations for the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) examination 2022 will be closed by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Saturday. Interested applicants can submit their forms on ssc.nic.in by today itself. The commission had previously said no extension in the application deadline will be given under any circumstances.

Here's all you need to know:

The editing window for those who submit their forms by the deadline will open from October 12 to 13, 2022.

SSC CGL Tier-I (Computer Based Examination) is tentatively scheduled for December 2022. Detailed date sheet is awaited.

The application fee for the exam is ₹ 100 for all categories except for women/SC/ST/PwD/ESM.

The Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2022 will be conducted for filling up of various Group 'B' and Group 'C' posts.

Preference for various posts and departments will be taken from candidates during option entry, which will take place before final results. “A candidate will not be considered for a Post and Ministry/ Department/ Organization, if he has not indicated his preference for it," the commission said.