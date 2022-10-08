SSC CGL 2022 registration ends today. Here's all you need to know

SSC CGL 2022 registration ends today. Here's all you need to know1 min read . 04:42 PM IST
Interested applicants are requested to submit their forms on ssc.nic.in by today itself.
Registrations for the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) examination 2022 will be closed by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Saturday. Interested applicants can submit their forms on ssc.nic.in by today itself. The commission had previously said no extension in the application deadline will be given under any circumstances.
Preference for various posts and departments will be taken from candidates during option entry, which will take place before final results. “A candidate will not be considered for a Post and Ministry/ Department/ Organization, if he has not indicated his preference for it," the commission said.
