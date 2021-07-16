1 min read.Updated: 16 Jul 2021, 03:19 PM ISTLivemint
SSC CGL 2020 exam vacancies detail: There are a total of 7,035 vacancies for various Group 'B' and Group 'C' posts
SSC CGL 2020-21 admit card will be released in the last week of July.
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will be conducting Combined Graduate Level (CGL) exam from August 13 to 24. There are a total of 7,035 vacancies for various Group “B" and Group “C" posts in different Ministries/ Departments/ Organizations of the Government of India.
This exam will be the first selection test out of four. There are four levels of examinations for the SSC CGL 2020-21 recruitment. Candidates who are shortlisted in the Tier-1 Exam can appear for the Tier-2 exam, which has four papers, of which Paper 1 and 2 are compulsory.