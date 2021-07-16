The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will be conducting Combined Graduate Level (CGL) exam from August 13 to 24. There are a total of 7,035 vacancies for various Group “B" and Group “C" posts in different Ministries/ Departments/ Organizations of the Government of India.

This exam will be the first selection test out of four. There are four levels of examinations for the SSC CGL 2020-21 recruitment. Candidates who are shortlisted in the Tier-1 Exam can appear for the Tier-2 exam, which has four papers, of which Paper 1 and 2 are compulsory.

As per the notice, there are 2,891 vacancies for general category candidates, 1,046 vacancies for SC candidates, 510 for ST candidates; 1,858 for BOC candidates, and 730 for the EWS candidates.

SSC CGL 2020 admit card will be released in the last week of July.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) conducts the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Exam for recruitment to various subordinate services like:

• Assistants in Ministries/Departments, Attached and Subordinate office of the Govt. of India

• Inspectors of Central Excise & Customs

• Inspectors of Income Tax

• Preventive Officers in Customs

• Examiner in Customs.

• Sub-Inspectors in Central Bureau of Narcotics & CBI

• Assistant Enforcement Officer in Directorate of Enforcement, Department of Revenue.

• Divisional Accountant, Jr. Accountant, Auditor & UDCs in various offices of Govt. of India

• Auditor Offices under C&AG, CGDA, CGA & others

• Accountant/ Junior Accountant

• Tax Assistant in CBDT and CBEC

• Compiler in Registrar General of India

