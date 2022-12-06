SSC CHSL 2022 notification to be out today; check details here

SSC CHSL 2022 notification to be out today; check details here1 min read . 02:04 PM IST
- Interested and eligible candidates can check the official website i.e. ssc.nic.in once the notification is out.
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will release the notification for the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2022 today i.e. on 6 December.
Interested and eligible candidates can check the official website i.e. ssc.nic.in once the notification is out. Candidates between age group of 18-27 years can apply for SSC CHSL exams.
The notification was postponed for almost a month as it was earlier scheduled to be released on 5 November. The notification will include details like the vacancy details, application fee and other important information about the application.
As per the official release, “F. No. HQ-PPI03/23/2022-PP-1 – Candidates are informed that the Notice of Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2022 which was tentatively scheduled to be published on 05.11.2022, is now rescheduled to be published on 06.12.2022."
The original exam schedule showed the SSC CHSL 2022 tier 1 exams to be held in February-March 2023. However, with the date of the notification not out yet, the exam dates are likely to be postponed.
By conducting the CHSL exam (tier 1), SSC will fill up posts of Lower Division Clerk, Junior Secretariat Assistant, Postal Assistant, Sorting Assistant and Data Entry Operator.
