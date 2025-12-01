SSC Constable Recruitment 2026: Registration begins for 25,487 vacancies — check details here

SSC Constable Recruitment 2026: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has officially opened the online registration window for the Constable (General Duty) and Rifleman (General Duty) Recruitment, 2026.

This massive recruitment drive aims to fill positions in various Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and the Assam Rifles.

As many as 25,487 vacancies are available for recruitment across Border Security Force (BSF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), Assam Rifles (AR), and Secretariat Security Force (SSF), according to an official notice issued on 1 December 2025.

Key dates to remember The registration window opened on 1 December 2025 and will close on 31 December 2025 (23:00 hours). The last date for online fee Submission is 1 January 2026 (23:00 hours). The SSC will open the online correction window from 8 January to 10 January 2026 (23:00 hours).

Aspiring candidates will have to appear for a computer-based examination (CBE). The tentative schedule for the exam is February to April 2026. The CBE will have 80 questions carrying two marks each, with negative marking of 0.25 marks per incorrect response. The test will be available in English, Hindi and 13 regional languages.

Candidates must visit the official website ssc.gov.in to apply for the SSC Constable GD recruitment 2026. They must register and submit their forms through the official link.

Vacancy details Border Security Force (BSF): Total Vacancies 616 - 524 Male and 92 Female

Central Industrial Security Force (CISF): Total Vacancies 14,595 -13,135 Male and 1,460 Female

Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF): Total Vacancies 5,490 -5,366 Male and 124 Female

Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB): Total Vacancies 1,764 - 1,764 Male and 0 Female

Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP): Total Vacancies 1,293 - 1,099 Male and 194 Female

Assam Rifles (AR): Total Vacancies 1,706 - 1,556 Male and 150 Female

Secretariat Security Force (SSF): Total Vacancies 23 – 23 Male and 0 Female

The selection process includes: Computer-Based Examination, Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Physical Standard Test (PST), Medical Examination (DME/RME), and Document Verification (DV).

Eligibility criteria Candidates must be citizens of India and should possess a Matriculation/10th Class pass certificate from a recognised board as on 1 January 2026. The age limit is 18 to 23 years as on 1 January 2026 (born between 2 January 2003 and 1 January 2008). Age relaxations are applicable for reserved categories as per government rules.

According to the SSC, 10% of the vacancies are reserved for ex-servicemen, and State/Union Territory-wise allocation will apply for most forces except SSF, which will follow all-India recruitment.