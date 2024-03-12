SSC GD Answer Key 2024 to be released soon on ssc.gov.in. Steps to check here
The SSC GD Answer Key 2024 will be released on ssc.gov.in and ssc.nic.in following the objections raised by the candidates against the provisional answer key. The SSC GD answer key objection fee 2024 is ₹100 per challenge.
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) Constable (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), SSF, and Rifleman (GD) in the Assam Rifles Examination, 2024, 2024 recruitment examination's answer key is expected to be released soon.
