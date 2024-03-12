The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) Constable (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), SSF, and Rifleman (GD) in the Assam Rifles Examination , 2024, 2024 recruitment examination's answer key is expected to be released soon.

Once released the answer key will be available on the two websites of the commission, ssc.gov.in and ssc.nic.in.

The SSC GD 2024 examination was held from 20 February to 7 March. The provisional answer key to SSC SD 2024 examination will be released soon for candidates to check.

The SSC GD 2024 examination's answer key will be released following the objections raised by the candidates against the provisional answer key.

The SSC GD answer key objection fee 2024 is ₹100 per challenge. Candidates need to pay the fee online while submitting their objections.

The SSC GS 2024 Examination is being held to recruit people for a declared 26,146 vacancies.

The details of the vacancies are below :

-BSF: 6174 vacancies

-CISF: 11025 vacancies

-CRPF: 3337 vacancies

-SSB: 635 vacancies

-ITBP: 3189 vacancies

-AR: 1490 vacancies

-SSF: 296 vacancies

To be eligible to write the SSC GS 2024 examination the candidate should have passed class 10 as part of minimum educational qualification.

The candidate should between the ages 18 and 23 years to be able to apple for SSC GD 2024 Examination.

The candidates who pass the computer-based SSC GS 2024 Examination held between February and March, will have to take the Physical Standard Test (PST), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Medical Examination next.

Once the candidates qualify in these examinations Document Verification will be done in the later stages.

Detailed information of PET, PST, medical exam and document verification will be mentioned in the result notice of the computer examination, and subsequent notifications to be released later. Candidates should visit the commission's website on a regular basis to stay updated with all the latest developments.

