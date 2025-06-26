SSC GD Final Answer Key 2025 OUT on ssc.gov.in; Check steps to download, and more

SSC GD Final Answer Key 2025: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Thursday released the SSC GD Final Answer Key 2025 at their official website ssc.gov.in.

Advertisement

With this, the final answer key and question papers of the Constable (GD) in CAPFs, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles and Sepoy in Narcotics Control Bureau Examination are now available online.

SSC GD Final Answer Key 2025: Steps to download Step 1: Go to the official website – ssc.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, navigate and click on the “Uploading of Final Answer Key(s) along with Question Paper(s) …” link.

Step 3: Read the complete notice and click on the final answer link given at the end of page.

Step 4: In the input fields, enter the roll number and password.