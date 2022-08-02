SSC MTS exam 2022 answer key released. How to download, direct link, important dates here2 min read . 10:36 PM IST
- Candidates can download SSC MTS Exam Answer Key and check the answer to the question paper from the official website - ssc.nic.in.
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the answer key for the Staff Selection Commission Multi-Tasking Staff Examination (SSC MTS) 2022. Students who wrote the exam can check the answer key from the official website - ssc.nic.in.
Candidates can download SSC MTS Exam Answer Key and check the answer to the question paper. The students also have the option to raise objections, if any, through online mode. Students also have the option to raise objections, if any, through online mode.
Notably SSC MTS Answer Key Objection Link is available from 2 August to 7 August 2022. It is mandatory to pay Rs.100/-per question/ answer challenged.
The SSC MTS was held from 5 July to 22 July this year. The exams were held in in online mode. The commission will declare the result of the exam after analyzing all the objections. We can expect the result in the month of September or October 2022. SSC will prepare the list of the candidates in a PDF who would qualify the exam.
1.Go to the official website of the commission
2.Click on the link given to download the answer key ‘ Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff, and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination, 2021: Uploading of Tentative Answer Keys along with candidates’ Response Sheet(s)’
3.Download SSC MTS Answer Key PDF
4.On the homepage, you need to click on the answer key login link ‘Link for candidate’s response sheet, tentative answer keys and for Submission of Representation, if any’
5.Select an Examination Name to proceed
6.Login into your account using your roll number and password to check the answers
7.Submit Objection, if any
The candidates’ may take a print out of their respective Response Sheets along with the Tentative Answer Keys by using the link given below. This facility will be available for the candidates from 2 August (8pm) to 7 August (8pm).
