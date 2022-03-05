SSC MTS Paper-1 Results 2021: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has declared results for paper-1 of multi tasking (non-technical) staff examination 2020.

The exams were held from 5 October 2021 to 2 November 2021.

A total of 44,680 candidates have been provisionally shortlisted for appearing in Paper-II.

Candidates can check their results on of the official website of the commission - https://ssc.nic.in/

As per the record available in the Commission, it was noticed that 31 debarred candidates had appeared in the examination.

The schedule of Paper-II (Descriptive Paper) of MTS (NT) examination 2020 will be available on the website of the Commission in due course.

The admission certificates of the qualified candidates will be uploaded on the websites of the respective regional offices of the Commission about a week before the date of examination. However, the candidates, who are unable to download their admission certificate, may contact the regional office concerned, immediately.

The commission said representations received from the candidates with regard to the answer keys have been carefully examined and the answer keys have been modified wherever necessary.

The final answer keys have been used for evaluation. Final answer keys will be uploaded on the website of the Commission on 14.03.2022.

Marks of the qualified/non-qualified candidates will be made available on the website of the Commission on 14 March 2022. This facility will be available till 13 April 2022.

Candidates may check their individual marks by using their registration number and registered password and click on result/ marks tab on the candidate dashboard.

