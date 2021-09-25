SSC Selection Posts Phase IX 2021: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has started recruitment process to fill 3261 vacancies in various departments. The application process has begun and will continue till 25 October 2021.

Interested candidates can apply through officials website - www.ssc.nic.in.

Before applying, candidates are advised to go through the detailed notification to know the posts, age and required qualification.

Candidates are also advised in their own interest to submit online applications much before the closing date and not to wait till the last date to avoid the possibility of disconnection/ inability or failure to login to the SSC website on account of heavy load on the site during the closing days.

Candidates should apply only once for one category of post.

After successful submission of online application, applicants must take a printout of the application form for submitting the same along with the requisite documents, duly self-attested, as and when called for by the Commission after the conduct of Computer Based Examination.

The information furnished by the candidates in their applications will be verified by the Commission with reference to the original documents during the Document Verification.

During verification of documents, if it is found that any information furnished by the candidate in the application is wrong, his/ her candidature will be rejected forthwith.

Application Fee

Fee payable: ₹100

Fee can be paid online through BHIM UPI, net banking, by using Visa, Mastercard, Maestro, RuPay credit or debit cards or in SBI branches by generating SBI challan.

Women candidates and candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Persons with Disabilities (PwD) and Ex-servicemen (ESM) eligible for reservation are exempted from payment of fee.

Online fee can be paid by the candidates up to 28-10-2021 (23.30 PM). However, candidates who wish to make the cash payment through challan of SBI, may make the payment in cash at the Branches of SBI within the working hours of bank up to 01-11- 2021 provided the challan has been generated by them before 28-10-2021 ( upto 23.30 PM).

