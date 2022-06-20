The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced that it will recruit for 42,000 posts by the end of this year. Also, appointment letters for 15,247 posts will be given out in the next few months. The same was announced on Press Information Bureau (PIB)'s Twitter handle on Sunday.

The PIB post in this regard reads, "The recruitment of 42,000 posts will be completed before December 2022. Apart from this, SSC has also planned that 67 thousand 768 vacancies will be filled through the upcoming examination as soon as possible."

More employment opportunities in Government of India as #SSC to soon complete process for issuance of appointment letters for 15,247 posts; letters to be issued by different departments in the next couple of months.



1/n — PIB India (@PIB_India) June 19, 2022

Speaking on the 15,247 appointment letters to be issued in the next few months, SSC said that they will be issued through various central government departments.

Even though much information in this regard has not been released yet, the news brings huge relief to the aspirants.

Recently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the appointment of 10 lakh government posts in the next one and a half years.