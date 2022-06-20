SSC recruitment: 42,000 posts to be filed by 2022; 15,247 appointment letters soon1 min read . Updated: 20 Jun 2022, 03:39 PM IST
- SSC also said that the appointment letter will be issued through various central government departments.
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced that it will recruit for 42,000 posts by the end of this year. Also, appointment letters for 15,247 posts will be given out in the next few months. The same was announced on Press Information Bureau (PIB)'s Twitter handle on Sunday.