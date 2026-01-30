SSC releases city intimation slip for SSC MTS 2025 and CBIC Havaldar exam — check details here

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Friday officially released the exam city intimation slip for the SSC MTS and CBIC Havaldar 2025 assessment on its portal, ssc.gov.in.

Prospective examinees who have completed the registration process can now verify their assigned test locations and timetables prior to the commencement of the online examination.

The hiring initiative is designed to fill Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) and Havaldar roles within the CBIC and CBN.

With 7,948 total openings announced across multiple Indian government ministries, departments, and agencies, this stands as a significant recruitment drive for Group C positions.

SSC MTS and Havaldar testing schedule

Exam Dates According to the published notification, the online tests for SSC MTS and CBIC Havaldar are set to begin on 4 February 2026. Applicants were previously permitted to choose their desired testing windows from 16 January to 25 January 2026, leading to the current release of city notifications. This specific document informs applicants of their test location and timing, while formal hall tickets will be distributed at a later date. Candidates should review these particulars thoroughly to prevent any issues during the actual testing process.

How to download SSC MTS 2025 and CBIC Havaldar city slip? Instructions for accessing the SSC MTS 2025 and CBIC Havaldar city notification:

Navigate to the official ssc.gov.in portal. Select the designated link for the MTS and Havaldar city notice. Authenticate using your unique registration ID and passcode. Review the notification details displayed on the interface. Save and print the document for your records. Number of vacancies and age limit The 2025 SSC MTS intake features 6,078 openings for the 18-25 age bracket and 732 spots for those aged 18-27.

Furthermore, the commission has identified 1,138 openings for the Havaldar designation. The fundamental academic requirement for every role is a 10th-grade certificate from an accredited educational board. Age limits are determined based on the cutoff date of 1 August 2025, with standard government age concessions provided to candidates from protected categories.

Hiring process and test structure The evaluation framework involves a digital examination mandatory for all participants. Those applying for Havaldar roles must additionally pass a Physical Efficiency Test and a Physical Standard Test. The endurance component requires male participants to walk 1,600 metres within 15 minutes, while female participants must cover 1 kilometre within a 20-minute limit.