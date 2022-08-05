Arpita Mukherjee faces life threat, test her food, water in jail, warns advocate2 min read . Updated: 05 Aug 2022, 06:18 PM IST
- She should be given a division 1 prisoner category, Arpita Mukherjee advocate said
In the SSC job scam case, Arpita Mukherjee's advocate claimed that there's a threat to her life. Hence, she should be given a division 1 prisoner category. Moreover, her food and water need to be tested first and then should be given. Meanwhile, the court on Friday extended her judicial custody by another 14 days.