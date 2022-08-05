In the SSC job scam case, Arpita Mukherjee's advocate claimed that there's a threat to her life. Hence, she should be given a division 1 prisoner category. Moreover, her food and water need to be tested first and then should be given. Meanwhile, the court on Friday extended her judicial custody by another 14 days.

Last month, Partha Chatterjee, a former minister in the West Bengal government, and his aide Arpita Chatterjee were arrested on money-laundering charges linked to the SSC (School Service Commission) scam. Moreover, crore rupees of jewellery were also recovered from their house. Chatterjee and Mukherjee have been in ED remand since their arrest on July 23.

Chatterjee has been relieved of his ministerial duties by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, while Trinamool Congress has removed him from all posts he held in the party.

Meanwhile, on Friday, the ED prayed for 14 days' judicial remand of Chatterjee and Mukherjee before a special PMLA court in connection to the case. The ED counsel also prayed for the court's permission to interrogate the two accused in the correctional home over new revelations in the case.

Meanwhile, Chatterjee's lawyer submitted that he is an ordinary person now and will not abscond. "He is not an influential person anymore and is also willing to consider giving up his MLAship," Chatterjee's lawyer said.

The ED has claimed that out of the 15 days that Chatterjee has been in its custody, at least two days were wasted owing to his admission to the state-run SSKM hospital here.

Chatterjee was sent to AIIMS Bhubaneswar for medical checkup on the order of Calcutta High Court and the doctors there had said he did not require any immediate intervention. The ED has claimed to have recovered ₹49.8 crore in cash, a huge quantity of jewellery and gold bars from flats owned by Mukherjee, besides documents of properties and of a company joint held by the two accused.