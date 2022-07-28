Arrested leader Partha Chatterjee suspended from TMC, removed from all posts

Arrested leader Partha Chatterjee has been suspended from TMC, removed from all posts, the party's national gen secretary Abhishek Banerjee informed on Thursday. Chatterjee was arrested on Saturday on money-laundering charges linked to the SSC (School Service Commission) scam. He was accused of a role in alleged illegal appointments of schoolteachers and staff in government-run schools when he was the state Education Minister. Currently, he is in Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody.

