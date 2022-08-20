SSC Scam: Partha Chatterjee’s ‘close aide’ dodges I-T raid at Jharkhand hotel2 min read . Updated: 20 Aug 2022, 08:16 AM IST
Partha Chatterjee’s ‘close aide’ checked out of the hotel before the I-T team reached.
After learning of the arrival of an accused close associate of detained former Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee, a team from the Income Tax Department raided a hotel on August 19 in Bhandara Park in the Hazaribagh region of Jharkhand, according to officials.