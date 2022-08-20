OPEN APP
SSC Scam: Partha Chatterjee's 'close aide' dodges I-T raid at Jharkhand hotel
After learning of the arrival of an accused close associate of detained former Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee, a team from the Income Tax Department raided a hotel on August 19 in Bhandara Park in the Hazaribagh region of Jharkhand, according to officials.

But, according to reports, the individual checked out of the hotel before the I-T team reached. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) in Kolkata informed the team, which has been camped out in Hazaribagh in connection with another investigation, that the suspect was reportedly in Bhandara Park hiding unaccounted money.

The park, which includes a multiplex, a hotel, and a wedding hall, was subsequently cordoned off by personnel from the income tax unit, according to the officials. The man in question, who was recently detained in Kolkata by the ED in connection with a school jobs fraud, is "considered close" to Chatterjee, they claimed.

The person had apparently departed the park a few hours prior to the team's arrival, according to a spokesperson for the Income Tax Department who wished to remain unnamed. Despite conducting raids at the hotel on Thursday for around eight hours, they were unable to find the subject.

When the team members questioned the hotel personnel, they revealed that he had driven himself from Kolkata in a government vehicle and was travelling with "a big luggage." Officials said that more investigation is being conducted.

The now-suspended Trinamool Congress leader Chatterjee was detained by the ED in July as part of its inquiry into anomalies in the School Service Commission's hiring of teachers.

(With PTI inputs)

