SSC to announce new exam dates after 3 May

NEW DELHI : The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Thursday said in view of the prevailing lockdown restrictions, including social distancing norms, the government has decided that dates for all interviews and examinations, where candidates are required to travel from all parts of the country, will be reviewed from time to time.

A decision on fresh dates for the remaining days of Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination (Tier-I) 2019, Junior Engineer (Paper-I) Examination, 2019, Stenographer Grade ‘C’ & ‘D’ Examination, 2019 and Skill Test for Combined Higher Secondary Level Examination, 2018 will be taken after 3 May 2020 following the completion of second phase of the lockdown, the statement said.

A special meeting of the SSC was held to review the situation arising out of the coronavirus (covid-19) pandemic.

The commission further said, the meeting also decided that all officers and staff members of the SSC would contribute one day’s salary to the PM’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situation Fund (PM CARES Fund).





