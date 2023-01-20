SSC to conduct multi-tasking staff exams in 15 languages for first time2 min read . Updated: 20 Jan 2023, 06:39 PM IST
The Staff Selection Commission will conduct the multi-tasking (non-technical) staff examination, 2022, in 13 regional languages in addition to Hindi and English for the first time
In addition to Hindi and English, the Staff Selection Commission will now conduct the multi-tasking (non-technical) staff examination 2022 in 13 regional languages for the first time, a press release issued by the commission stated. Urdu, Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu, Kannada, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Konkani, Manipuri (also Meiti), Marathi, Odia, and Punjabi are among the 13 regional languages listed, according to the statement.
