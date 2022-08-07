-ISRO had earlier in the day announced the successful first flight of its new satellite launcher, the Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV). Launched from the first launchpad of the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh, the SSLV-D1 took off at 9:18 am on Sunday, deploying two small satellites in a low-Earth orbit (LEO) of about 365km above the equator