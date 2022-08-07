'SSLV-D1 placed the satellites into 356 km x 76 km elliptical orbit instead of 356 km circular orbit. Satellites are no longer usable' ISRO tweeted
The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Sunday at around 2.48 pm informed took to Twitter to inform that the SSLV-D1 rocket had placed the satellites into in the wrong orbit therefore rendering it un-useable.
The space organisation took to Twitter to say ‘ISRO will come back soon with SSLV-D2’ following the failure of the SSLV-D1 launch.
“SSLV-D1 placed the satellites into 356 km x 76 km elliptical orbit instead of 356 km circular orbit. Satellites are no longer usable. Issue is reasonably identified. Failure of a logic to identify a sensor failure and go for a salvage action caused the deviation. A committee would analyse and recommend. With the implementation of the recommendations, ISRO will come back soon with SSLV-D2." the update read.
Here are ten points ISRO's maiden new satellite launcher mission
-ISRO had earlier in the day announced the successful first flight of its new satellite launcher, the Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV). Launched from the first launchpad of the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh, the SSLV-D1 took off at 9:18 am on Sunday, deploying two small satellites in a low-Earth orbit (LEO) of about 365km above the equator
-The SSLV was 34m tall, about 10m less than the PSLV and it has a vehicle diameter of two metres as compared to 2.8 metres of PSLV
-The SSLV was carrying Earth Observation Satellite -02 and a co-passenger satellite AzaadiSAT
-The latter was built as part of a government outreach program, and is said to include contributions from 75 female students from across the country to promote Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) careers among women
-The SSLV is India’s official foray into the commercial small satellite launch market around the world
-After the launch, ISRO had experienced data loss in the final phase of the flight. ISRO Chairman S Somanath had informed the space agency's maiden Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV) suffered "data loss" at the terminal stage, although three stages "performed and separated,"
-ISRO informed that the SSLV had placed the satellite in an unstable orbit - 356 km x 76 km elliptical orbit instead of 356 km circular orbit- therefore rendering the satellite unusable
-ISRO cited the failure of the mission to ‘failure of a logic to identify a sensor failure and go for a salvage action caused the deviation’
-The rocket was expected to be operated by New Space India Limited (NSIL), India’s commercial space operations arm, and compete with the likes of US-based private space companies such as SpaceX and Rocket Lab to make frequent launches. Due to PSLV’s long turnaround time, the rocket was not ideal for scaling up satellite launch operations. The SSLV is expected to help resolve this, and come closer to the scale that has been achieved by SpaceX.
-Union minister of state for science and technology, Jitendra Singh, told the Parliament that ISRO has so far undertaken 345 commercial satellite launches for vendors from across 34 countries — a figure that the SSLV is expected to help boost.
