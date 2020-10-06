Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on 6 October demanded an apology from those who "defamed" the state over late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. Anil Deshmukh's comments came after AIIMS medical body ruled out murder in Sushant Singh Rajput 's death.

The medical board of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences' (AIIMS) last week ruled out murder in Sushant's death, and termed it "a case of hanging and death by suicide".

Apart from an apology, Anil Deshmukh on Tuesday announced an investigation into “the conspiracy to defame Mumbai and Maharashtra police" over actor Sushant’s death while blaming opposition Bharatiya Janata Party for it, reports Hindustan Times.

Deshmukh said Mumbai police’s crime branch and cyber-crime branch of the Maharashtra police will conduct the probe.

The Maharashtra Home Minister also cited a Michigan State University report on social media campaign over SSR’s death and said it found BJP hatched the conspiracy to defame Mumbai and Maharashtra police. Anil Deshmukh said the BJP used “a few people outside the state" as “puppets" to defame Maharashtra. “The study report has stated that SSR case study reveals the BJP’s hand in hatching the conspiracy theory in the case."

34-year-old Sushant was found hanging in his apartment in suburban Bandra on 14 June.

The Mumbai Police probed the matter initially before the CBI began its investigation into the case in August following a ruling by the Supreme Court. The high-profile case also saw a tussle between the Maharashtra and Bihar police.

"Maharashtra was battling COVID-19. At such a time, a conspiracy was hatched to defame Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharajs Maharashtra," Deshmukh told reporters here.

"...some parties tried to defame Maharashtra, Mumbai Police. They should apologise to Maharashtra or else, the people of Maharashtra will not forgive them," the minister said without naming any party.

He also asked Devendra Fadnavis, who is the BJP's in- charge for the upcoming Bihar Assembly polls, whether he will campaign for former Bihar police chief and JD(U) leader Gupteshwar Pandey, who had "defamed" Maharashtra and Mumbai Police in connection with the case. Deshmukh has also asked Fadnavis to apologise for the same.

With agency inputs

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

