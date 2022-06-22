SSR drug case: Rhea Chakraborty, brother Showik charged by NCB

In a tragic incident, on June 14, 2020, Sushant was found dead at his residence in Bandra. Following the death, CBI started probing the case. Meanwhile, Enforcement Directorate and Narcotics Control Bureau also did separate investigations in the case. Rhea was arrested in September 2020 and was granted bail about a month later. Showik and several others are also arraigned as accused in the case for alleged consumption, possession and financing of drugs