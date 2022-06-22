SSR drug case: Rhea Chakraborty, brother Showik charged by NCB

On Wednesday, the prosecution asked the court to charge Rhea and Showik for consumption of narcotic substances and also for procuring and paying for such substances for deceased actor Rajput.
In connection to the drug case in actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Wednesday filed draft charges against actor Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik Chakraborty, and others. The charges have been filed before a special court in Mumbai. Special public prosecutor Atul Sarpande said the prosecution maintained charges against all the accused as mentioned in the charge-sheet filed before the court, a PTI report said.
In a tragic incident, on June 14, 2020, Sushant was found dead at his residence in Bandra. Following the death, CBI started probing the case. Meanwhile, Enforcement Directorate and Narcotics Control Bureau also did separate investigations in the case. Rhea was arrested in September 2020 and was granted bail about a month later. Showik and several others are also arraigned as accused in the case for alleged consumption, possession and financing of drugs
On Wednesday, the prosecution asked the court to charge Rhea and Showik for consumption of narcotic substances and also for procuring and paying for such substances for deceased actor Rajput.
“The court was scheduled to frame charges against all the accused. However, it couldn't be done as a few of the accused moved discharge applications. The court has said that the charges would be framed only after the discharge pleas are decided," Sarpande said as reported by PTI.
All the accused, including Rhea and Showik, were present before the court on Wednesday. Special judge V G Raghuwanshi, hearing cases pertaining to the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, posted the matter for hearing on July 12.
