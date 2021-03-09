This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Home >News >India >Staff at Noida's COVID hospital protest over salary pending for 4 months
Staff at Noida's COVID hospital protest over salary pending for 4 months
1 min read.05:20 PM ISTPTI
Delhi-based company Perfect Lovya Securitas Private Limited had hired these workers who have been working at the Noida Covid Hospital in Sector 39. Approximately ₹50 lakh of the company's payment is due towards the hospital, sources said
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Around 50 housekeeping and security staffers staged a protest on Tuesday at a dedicated State-run COVID-19 hospital in Uttar Pradesh's Noida, claiming their salaries have not been paid since November.
Around 50 housekeeping and security staffers staged a protest on Tuesday at a dedicated State-run COVID-19 hospital in Uttar Pradesh's Noida, claiming their salaries have not been paid since November.
A senior official said the salaries are stuck since the health department has not yet received funds from the state government. He expressed hope that the dues would be cleared in two or three days.
The staffers who staged the demonstration are third-party workers hired by a private company, which has not paid their salaries for the months of November, December, January and February, according to sources.
"Delhi-based company Perfect Lovya Securitas Private Limited had hired these workers who have been working at the Noida Covid Hospital in Sector 39. Approximately ₹50 lakh of the company's payment is due towards the hospital," they said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
District's Chief Medical Officer Deepak Ohri said the state-run facility was yet to receive funds from the government.
“We would soon be getting the budget and hopefully all such dues would be cleared in two or three days," Ohri told PTI.
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had inaugurated this 400-bedded hospital, a dedicated facility for COVID-19 patients, in Noida's Sector 39 on August 8 last year.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.