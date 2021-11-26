OPEN APP
Staff Selection Commission declared the SSC CGL Tier I Result 2020 on 26 November, 2021. 

Candidates who appeared for Combined Graduate Level Exam Tier I can check their result on the official site of SSC on ssc.nic.in. 

The Tier I examination was conducted from August 13 to August 24, 2021 in computer based mode.

According to the official notice, based on marks scored in Tier-I Examination, candidates will be shortlisted, category-wise, to appear in Tier-II and Tier-III examinations. 

As the Tier-I Computer Based Examination was conducted in multiple shifts, marks scored by the candidates have been normalized as per the formula published by the Commission on its website on 7 February, 2019. Such normalized marks have been used to qualify candidates for the next stages of the Examination (i.e. Tier-II and Tier-III).

The Commission will release the marks of candidates and final answer key on 3 December, 2021, which will be available till 24 December, 2021.

The Combined Graduate Level (Tier-II and Tier-III) Examination, 2020 is tentatively scheduled to be held from 28, 29 January and 6 February, 2022. 

The Admission Certificates of the qualified candidates will be uploaded on the websites of the respective Regional Offices about 03 - 07 days before conduct of the Tier-II Exam.

 

