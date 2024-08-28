Staffing changes: Rajwinder Singh Bhatti set to take over as DG CISF, Daljit Singh Chaudhary to helm BSF

Shri Rajwinder Singh Bhatti appointed as Director General of CISF and Shri Daljit Singh Chaudhary as Director General of BSF.

Livemint
Updated28 Aug 2024, 07:32 PM IST
Staffing changes: Rajwinder Singh Bhatti set to take over as DG CISF, Daljit Singh Chaudhary to helm BSF
Staffing changes: Rajwinder Singh Bhatti set to take over as DG CISF, Daljit Singh Chaudhary to helm BSF(PTI)

Two key security agencies under the Home Ministry will soon see a change of guard. The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet greenlit the selection of IPS officer Rajwinder Singh Bhatti as the Director General of the Central Industrial Security Force on Wednesday. Fellow IPS official Daljit Singh Chaudhary will take over as the DG for the Border Security Force.

According to an official communique, Bhatti will hold the top post till his superannuation at the end of September 2025 unless further orders are given. The 1990-batch IPS officer has been serving as the Bihar DGP since 2022. RS Bhatti had first gained prominence in 2005 after ensuring the arrest of RJD strongman and former MP Mohammad Shahabuddin.

Meanwhile Chaudhary — currently the Director General of the Sashastra Seema Bal — took over the additional charge of DG BSF in early August. He will lead the BSF until his superannuation at the end of November 2025 unless further orders are given.

Also Read | Viral video: BSF Jawan roasts papad in sand amid heatwave; netizens react

The developments come mere weeks after the Centre removed BSF Director General (DG) Nitin Agrawal and his deputy Special DG (West) Y B Khurania with immediate effect. The government order on August 2 had sent the two officials back to their respective state cadres with immediate effect. Agrawal had taken charge as the Border Security Force chief in June last year. Khurania, as the special DG (West), was heading the formation of the force along the Pakistan border.

 

 

(With inputs from agencies)

 

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:28 Aug 2024, 07:32 PM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaStaffing changes: Rajwinder Singh Bhatti set to take over as DG CISF, Daljit Singh Chaudhary to helm BSF

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises

    145.65
    03:57 PM | 28 AUG 2024
    -5.2 (-3.45%)

    Bank Of Baroda

    250.00
    03:57 PM | 28 AUG 2024
    -1.1 (-0.44%)

    Tata Steel

    153.70
    03:58 PM | 28 AUG 2024
    -1 (-0.65%)

    Indian Oil Corporation

    173.75
    03:57 PM | 28 AUG 2024
    0.45 (0.26%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    LTI Mindtree

    6,127.50
    03:58 PM | 28 AUG 2024
    378.2 (6.58%)

    Trent

    7,238.90
    03:45 PM | 28 AUG 2024
    364.9 (5.31%)

    Granules India

    708.90
    03:56 PM | 28 AUG 2024
    35 (5.19%)

    Engineers India

    225.50
    03:50 PM | 28 AUG 2024
    10.4 (4.83%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      73,700.00-359.00
      Chennai
      73,628.00433.00
      Delhi
      73,269.00-934.00
      Kolkata
      72,982.00-501.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.98/L0.13
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue