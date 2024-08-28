Two key security agencies under the Home Ministry will soon see a change of guard. The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet greenlit the selection of IPS officer Rajwinder Singh Bhatti as the Director General of the Central Industrial Security Force on Wednesday. Fellow IPS official Daljit Singh Chaudhary will take over as the DG for the Border Security Force. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to an official communique, Bhatti will hold the top post till his superannuation at the end of September 2025 unless further orders are given. The 1990-batch IPS officer has been serving as the Bihar DGP since 2022. RS Bhatti had first gained prominence in 2005 after ensuring the arrest of RJD strongman and former MP Mohammad Shahabuddin.

Meanwhile Chaudhary — currently the Director General of the Sashastra Seema Bal — took over the additional charge of DG BSF in early August. He will lead the BSF until his superannuation at the end of November 2025 unless further orders are given.

The developments come mere weeks after the Centre removed BSF Director General (DG) Nitin Agrawal and his deputy Special DG (West) Y B Khurania with immediate effect. The government order on August 2 had sent the two officials back to their respective state cadres with immediate effect. Agrawal had taken charge as the Border Security Force chief in June last year. Khurania, as the special DG (West), was heading the formation of the force along the Pakistan border.

