Aero India 2023: The five-day biennial Aero India show will start tomorrow i.e. from 13 February at Air Force Station in Yelahanka, Bengaluru. The biennial airshow would be inaugurated by PM Modi. Being one of the premier aerospace exhibition, Aero India has held 13 successful editions in Bengaluru since 1996.

As per the Aero India website, a total of 809 exhibitors have registered so far to participate in the 5 day event. Of the 809 exhibitors, 699 are Indian exhibitors, while 110 are foreign exhibitors. Earlier in 2021, delegates from over 55 countries and more than 540 exhibitors had participated. In the rehearsals, which was held on Friday, Traffic Police sources said the main bottleneck was the stretch between Yelahanka and the Air Force station which was close to seven kilometers. People stuck in the traffic blamed "poor traffic management" and some others wondered "if this is the condition for the rehearsal day, what can we expect when the actual event starts on Monday. Even the PM is coming on Monday, how do we get in." On 12 February, Sachin Ghorpade, Deputy Deputy Commissioner of Police, Traffic North Division issued a traffic advisory for Aero India 2023 starting from 13-17 Febryary.

Meanwhile, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) on 5 February issued a revised order clarifying that consumption of non-vegetarian food is allowed within 10 kilometers radius of the air station in Yelahanka

Here's what to expect from Aero India 2023:

The city is set to dazzle the enthusiasts with sorties, aerobatic performances and mid-air formations.

The 5-day event will combine a major trade exhibition of the aerospace and defence industries as well as an aerial display by IAF.

It will also promote Light Combat Aircraft (LCA)-Tejas, HTT-40, Dornier Light Utility Helicopter (LUH), Light Combat Helicopter (LCH) and Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH).

The DRDO will display a wide range of indigenously-developed products and technologies. It will provide numerous exhibits, flight displays and seminars, besides displaying its flagship products at the India Pavilion. This will include display of products on Aeronautical Systems, Missiles, Armaments, Electronics, Micro Electronic Devices and Computational Systems, Soldier Support Technologies, Life-sciences, Naval & Material Science amongst others.

There will be an India Pavilion at the Aero India show, which is based on Fixed Wing Platform theme to showcase India's growth in the area.

India's Light Combat Aircraft Tejas, a single engine, light weight, highly agile, multi-role supersonic fighter, will be at the centre stage of India Pavilion.

The show will provide opportunities to domestic MSMEs and start-ups to build their presence in the global supply chain

Apart from aerobatic performances, there will also be discussions and seminars during the show. Various aviation companies and component manufacturers will also display their products during the show.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will chair the aerospace and defence industries' 'CEOs Round Table' on 13 February and will host the 'Defence Minister's Conclave on 14 February. On 15 February, Singh will also be the chief guest at the 'Bandhan ceremony.'

The platform with theme "Sky is not the limit: opportunities beyond boundaries" is expected to lay the foundation of a robust interaction between the industry partners and government to give thrust to 'Make-in India' campaign, officials told PTI.

On 14 February, the defence minister will host the 'Defence Minister's Conclave'. This conclave will comprise defence ministers of friendly foreign countries who would also be attending Aero India 2023. It would address aspects related to deepening cooperation for capacity building through investments, research and development, joint venture, co-development, co-production and provisioning of defence equipment, training, space, artificial intelligence and maritime security to grow together with the broad theme 'Shared Prosperity through Enhanced Engagements in Defence (SPEED).

On 15 February, Singh will also be the chief guest at the 'Bandhan ceremony.' The ceremony is mainly a tie-up with firms by way of signing the memoranda of understanding, agreements, major announcements and product launches by private and public sector.

Major exhibitors in Aero India 2023 also include Airbus, Boeing, Dassault Aviation, Lockheed Martin, Israel Aerospace Industry, BrahMos Aerospace, Army Aviation, HC Robotics, SAAB, Safran, Rolls Royce, Larsen & Toubro, Bharat Forge Limited, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) and BEML Limited.

(With inputs from agencies)