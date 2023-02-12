As per the Aero India website, a total of 809 exhibitors have registered so far to participate in the 5 day event. Of the 809 exhibitors, 699 are Indian exhibitors, while 110 are foreign exhibitors. Earlier in 2021, delegates from over 55 countries and more than 540 exhibitors had participated. In the rehearsals, which was held on Friday, Traffic Police sources said the main bottleneck was the stretch between Yelahanka and the Air Force station which was close to seven kilometers. People stuck in the traffic blamed "poor traffic management" and some others wondered "if this is the condition for the rehearsal day, what can we expect when the actual event starts on Monday. Even the PM is coming on Monday, how do we get in." On 12 February, Sachin Ghorpade, Deputy Deputy Commissioner of Police, Traffic North Division issued a traffic advisory for Aero India 2023 starting from 13-17 Febryary.