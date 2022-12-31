Stage set for commercial production of goat pox vaccine Lumpi-ProVac1 min read . Updated: 31 Dec 2022, 12:40 PM IST
Minister Parshottam Rupala requested the IVBP, Pune to start manufacturing the vaccine at large scale without any delay
New Delhi: Indigenously developed goat pox vaccine “Lumpi-ProVac" will be produced on a large-scale for future needs of India’s livestock sector.