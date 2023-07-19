News
Stage set for Hollywood’s big box office clash
SummaryChristopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer and Greta Gerwig’s Barbie are set to engage in a theatrical clash
In what’s shaping up to be the biggest weekend for Hollywood at the box office after many months, Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer and Greta Gerwig’s Barbie are set to engage in a theatrical clash, generating immense excitement not only for the viewers in their home market but also among Indian fans.
