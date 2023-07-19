Stage set for Hollywood’s big box office clash

In what’s shaping up to be the biggest weekend for Hollywood at the box office after many months, Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer and Greta Gerwig’s Barbie are set to engage in a theatrical clash, generating immense excitement not only for the viewers in their home market but also among Indian fans.

Nolan’s devoted fan base and the movie’s positioning as a big-screen spectacle shot on IMAX are helping the epic Robert Oppenheimer biographical thriller dominate advance ticket sales in India. Theatres in cities such as Mumbai and Delhi have scheduled IMAX screenings as early as 12 am and 3.30 am on Friday morning.

“These tent-pole films are coming from celebrated filmmakers and the advances have been impressive for both, although Oppenheimer is leading for now," Sanjeev Kumar Bijli, executive director of PVR Inox Ltd, said. It has already secured 25% of all advances for Oppenheimer and 20% for Barbie for the opening weekend.

For Oppenheimer’s IMAX shows, 50% of advance bookings have been locked in, and the film is likely to make Rs7-8 crore over the opening weekend in India, while Barbie may ring in Rs4-5 crore. While it is common for south Indian productions to screen early morning shows for big-ticket films on the first day, it is not common for Hollywood films in India, barring blockbusters like Avengers: Endgame.

Moreover, while it is not unusual for Hindi language films to clash at the Indian box office, Bijli said this is the first time that two Hollywood blockbusters will directly compete for attention, especially at a time Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One, which was released last week, continues to perform strongly. The Tom Cruise-starrer, which is also being screened in IMAX and ICE formats, earned Rs67.75 crore at last count in India.

Abneesh Roy, executive director, Nuvama Institutional Equities, said both films should do well especially in metros and niche, premium markets. IMAX formats for Oppenheimer are doing particularly well, with the first weekend’s occupancy at over 80%. Tickets too are being priced at a premium with IMAX shows for the thriller at Rs1,000, compared with average ticket prices of Rs700 for Mission: Impossible in cities like Delhi.

Ashish Saksena,chief operating officer, cinema, BookMyShow, said Mission: Impossible has set the tempo, and the box-office clash between Oppenheimer and Barbie is building on it. “While both films are creating a buzz worldwide, Oppenheimer has started off on an impressive note in India as the advance sales opened earlier. Over 360,000 tickets have been sold on BookMyShow since it went live three weeks ago."

“Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Delhi-NCR and Chennai are leading ticket sales on our platform," he said. Around 42% of the tickets booked on the platform for Oppenheimer were for high-end cinematic formats, specifically the IMAX format.

Barbie, for which advance bookings went live during the weekend of 15 July, has crossed 91,000 on BookMyShow with Mumbai, Bengaluru, Delhi-NCR, Chennai and Kolkata in the lead. “We have observed 8% of transactors for Oppenheimer booking tickets for Barbie as well, with a large chunk opting to watch bo the films on the same day. In fact, we saw 27% of transactors for Oppenheimer having watched Mission: Impossible just recently," Saksena said.

To be sure, social media chatter around the two films has made for substantial buzz even in India. Having inspired countless memes, users have pointed out the stark difference between the two films and coined the term ‘Barbieheimer’ to distinguish the serious, intense thriller on a theoretical physicist developing nuclear weapons from the light-hearted comedy based on a fashion doll.