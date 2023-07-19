Stage set for Hollywood’s big box office clash

Moreover, while it is not unusual for Hindi language films to clash at the Indian box office, Bijli said this is the first time that two Hollywood blockbusters will directly compete for attention, especially at a time Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One, which was released last week, continues to perform strongly. The Tom Cruise-starrer, which is also being screened in IMAX and ICE formats, earned Rs67.75 crore at last count in India.