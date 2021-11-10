Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Economy / Stage set for investment revival: finance ministry

Stage set for investment revival: finance ministry

1 min read . 07:12 PM IST

  • The ministry said that with India’s covid-19 vaccination campaign crossing new milestones in rapid succession and ‘teeming festivities’ lending renewed optimism to the ongoing economic recovery

NEW DELHI : Sustained covid vaccination and festive demand are aiding India’s economic recovery and the growth drivers are setting the stage for the investment cycle to kickstart and make the economy the fastest growing in the world, finance ministry said in its monthly report.  

The ministry said that with India’s covid-19 vaccination campaign crossing new milestones in rapid succession and “teeming festivities" lending renewed optimism to the ongoing economic recovery, further demand stimulation, fuller restoration of supply chains, narrowing of demand-supply mismatches and greater employment generation, are in the offing.  

Major structural reforms continue to play a critical role in shaping India’s economic recovery, both through the signalling of business opportunities and expansion of spending channels, the report said. “Armed with necessary macro and micro growth drivers, the stage is set for India’s investment cycle to kickstart and catalyse its recovery towards becoming the fastest growing economy in the world!," the report said. 

The RBI’s projection of economic growth is 9.5% in FY22 while the Economic Survey 2020-21, released in January this year, had projected GDP growth of 11%. This would come over the low base of FY21 during which the economy had contracted by 7.3%.  

