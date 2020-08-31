Stage set for monsoon session from 14 September to 1 October

Stage is set for the first Parliament session after the outbreak of covid-19 pandemic with assent by President Ram Nath Kovind with the monsoon session scheduled to begin from 14 September to 1 October. The truncated session will be held under strict social distancing protocols amidst rising cases of coronavirus pandemic.

The monsoon session will take place in the backdrop of key issues which are likely to be taken up including concerns flagged by state governments over Goods and Services Tax (GST) compensation, union government’s handling of the pandemic and the migrant crisis which emerged out of the nearly three months long national lockdown, the border standoff with China and economic slowdown.

“The President has summoned the Rajya Sabha to meet on Monday, 14 September 2020, at New Delhi. Subject to exigencies of business, the Session is scheduled to conclude on Thursday, 1 October 2020," read a press statement by the Rajya Sabha secretariat dated Monday. The session is likely to have 18 sittings in total.

A similar notification was issued by Lok Sabha with the same dates saying that the session on 14 September will begin at 9AM, according to a news report by Press Trust of India. The Parliament sittings in usual course begin at 11AM but time is being spaced out to ensure smooth sittings of both the Houses which will occupy different seating spaces.

In the fortnight long truncated monsoon session, which is usually a month long, the opposition and National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will lock horn on a series of issues including most recently the controversy over Facebook, use of PM Cares Fund and Aarogya Setu App as well as the rights and powers of parliamentary committees.

In one of a kind monsoon session, several steps are being considered for its smooth conduct keeping in view social distancing norms. This includes spaced out seating spread to different galleries, large display screens and special cables connecting the two Houses for transmission of audio-visual signals among others. The session had to be convened within the six months deadline from the last session which had to be curtailed on 23 March owing to spread of the pandemic

