Stage-I of GRAP revoked as overall AQI of Delhi improves significantly2 min read . Updated: 09 Mar 2023, 08:55 PM IST
- Delhi’s average Air Quality Index (AQI) clocked 119 at 4pm, as per the AQI Bulletin provided by the CPCB
NEW DELHI : The Sub-Committee for invoking actions under Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) of the Commission for Air Quality Management in NCR & Adjoining Areas (CAQM) revoked orders under stage-I of GRAP with immediate effect in entire NCR on Thursday.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×