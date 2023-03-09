NEW DELHI : The Sub-Committee for invoking actions under Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) of the Commission for Air Quality Management in NCR & Adjoining Areas (CAQM) revoked orders under stage-I of GRAP with immediate effect in entire NCR on Thursday.

“In a review meeting held today, the sub-committee noted that the forecasts by IMD/ IITM do not indicate any unusual deterioration of air quality in the region with the overall AQI of Delhi to likely remain in ‘Moderate’ category in the coming days," the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change said.

Delhi’s average Air Quality Index (AQI) clocked 119 at 4pm, as per the AQI Bulletin provided by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). The overall AQI of Delhi has significantly improved from the level of 213 (lower-end of ‘Poor’ category) observed on 8 March to 119 (‘Moderate’ category) recorded today.

“The AQI has generally remained in the ‘Moderate’ category so far during March, 2023 except on 02.03.2023 and 08.03.2023,’ the ministry added.

Different stages of GRAP were invoked and further revoked by the sub-committee from time to time based on the air quality scenario and weather/meteorological forecasts provided by IITM/IMD. Preventive/ restrictive actions under Stage-I of GRAP have been in force since October 5, 2022.

“In view of the significant improvement in the overall AQI of Delhi and the forecasts indicating continuous improvement in the coming days with highly favourable conditions for dispersion of pollutants because of good wind velocity and high ventilation index, the Sub-Committee, accordingly has decided to revoke the order, issued vide dated 5 October, 2022 for implementation of actions under Stage-I of GRAP in the entire NCR," the ministry said.

All agencies concerned of the State Governments / GNCTD in the NCR have to ensure that all statutory directions, advisories, orders etc. issued by the Commission are followed strictly and implemented in letter and spirit, including the rules / regulations / guidelines issued by Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF&CC) and CPCB and related instructions/ guidelines issued by the respective State Governments / GNCTD and Pollution Control Boards / DPCC for the major contributing sectors such as dust mitigation from construction/demolition, emissions from industrial operations/vehicular segments, open biomass burning etc.

“In this context, all the agencies concerned are also required to take note of various actions and targeted timelines as envisaged in the comprehensive policy issued by the commission to curb air pollution in the NCR and take appropriate actions accordingly in the field," the ministry added.